Luigi (Lou) Villano, 78, passed away surrounded by his family on July 24, 2019. Mr. Villano was born on July 1, 1941, to Elizabeth Salvati Villano and Peter Villano in Brooklyn, NY. Mr. Villano proudly served in the United States Navy from 1960-1966. He is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Macie. Lou is survived by his wife, Geri Villano; 3 children, Louis, Kelly Garritano (Craig), Jim Villano (Heather); 6 siblings; and his 7 grandchildren. Condolences may be sent online at www.salemfh.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 26, 2019
