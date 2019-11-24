Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gordon Funeral Service, Inc. 1904 Lancaster Avenue Monroe , NC 28112 (704)-283-8141 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM the family home 300 Macedonia Church Road Monroe , NC View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM First Baptist Church of Monroe 109 West Morrow Avenue Monroe , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Luke Carlton Tyson, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, died peacefully surrounded by his family on November 20, 2019.



Carlton was born on May 6, 1942, to parents Luke Craig and Mary Olivia Tyson, who preceded him in death. A lifelong Union County native, Carlton began work at a young age working in his parent's chicken houses. He was a star basketball player, #21, at Mineral Springs High School. After graduation his career began at Teledyne Allvac of Monroe. During this time he met the love of his life, Carol Melton, through an introduction by his sister. They married on December 18, 1966. Shortly thereafter, Carlton began to use his entrepreneurial spirit when he and partner, Steddy Parris, began Ty-Par Realty and Plumbing Company. A few years later they divided the company into two companies and so began Ty-Par Realty and Construction Company. Then the company expanded into The Tyson Group Companies consisting of; Ty-Par Realty, LC Tyson Construction Company and RMMC. He developed subdivisions, medical parks, industrial parks, a golf course, hotels and office and retail centers. He had the God given talent to see a piece of raw land and be able to envision what would best fit on that land. He rarely made a wrong call.



Carlton believed strongly that giving back to the community in which you live and work is the right thing to do. Together with his family, his philanthropic efforts include; The McWhorter Hospice House, The Technology Center at South Piedmont Community College, The Center Theater Project in Downtown Monroe, Bridge to recovery and many other local and regional projects.



Carlton's business accomplishments and contributions to Union County were numerous, but above all, his joy came from his family. He loved time with friends and family at their farm in Chesterfield, SC. He was the happiest when being surrounded by his family at the beach and playing every golf course he could. Carol, his loving wife of 53 years survives him. Carlton was an amazing father to, Christa Tyson and Mark Tyson and his wife, Kim. Carlton also held the title of "Employer" at the Tyson Group Companies to both children. He was so thrilled to have both Christa and Mark along side of him. The pride of his life were his four grandchildren, Leah and Logan Boggs and Brody and Cole Tyson all of Union County. In addition, he is survived by his two sisters, Mardi Tyson Williams and her husband Davis and Mia Tyson and her husband Jerry. Carlton has many nephews and nieces which to whom he was very close.



A void will forever be left in his family's life and in the many, many lives he has touched through the years.



Visitation will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the family home, 300 Macedonia Church Road, Monroe, NC 28112. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Monroe with the Rev. Dr. Chris Dawson officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Monroe General Fund, 109 West Morrow Avenue Monroe, NC 28112, Carol Tyson Scholarship Fund at South Piedmont Community College, Attention Julie Sikes, P.O. Box 5041 Monroe, NC 28111 or Bridge to Recovery, New Building Fund 2111 Stafford Street Ext. Monroe, NC 28110.



