Luther Jarrell, 90, of New London, NC (formerly of Charlotte) died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.
A native of Chattaroy, West Virginia, Mr. Jarrell was born to the late Luther Bromley Jarrell and Hattie Fitch Jarrell on May 5, 1930. He served as a Gunnery Sgt. in the Marine Corps, was a veteran of the Korean War and retired after 30 years of military service. After the military, Mr. Jarrell retired from Southeastern Freight Lines and he was a longtime member of New Covenant ARP Church.
Mr. Jarrell is survived by his children, Nancy Jarrell Ross of Charlotte, Charles Jarrell of New London, NC, Glenn Jarrell of Fort Worth, TX; brother Arthur Jarrell of College Park, MD; grandsons Christopher Jarrell, Stephen Jarrell; great-granddaughter Aubree Jarrell and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 1 in the chapel at Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service in Charlotte. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.
Memorials may be made to the USO, www.uso.org, Wounded Warriors, www.woundedwarriorsproject.org or to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, www.marineheritage.org.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 28, 2020.