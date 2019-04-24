Guest Book View Sign Service Information Moody-Connolly Funeral Home 181 S Caldwell St Brevard , NC 28712 (828)-884-2220 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church Brevard , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Luther Harold Lawing "Bud" CHARLOTTE - Luther H. "Bud" Lawing, Jr. died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 after a period of declining health. He was a devoted son, husband, father and friend who will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was born February 18, 1934, in Charlotte to the late L.H. Lawing, Sr. and Mildred Gribble Lawing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie West Lawing, and a brother, James E. Lawing. He graduated from Central High School in Charlotte in 1952 and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill in 1956. He went on to seminary at Duke University, and became an ordained Methodist minister. The early years of his career were spent "riding the circuit", accepting charges of small Methodist churches in central and eastern North Carolina. These years saw the birth of his four children. In 1966 he returned to Brevard with his young family, joining the faculty of Brevard College, where he taught courses in religion and held various administrative positions. He served as the minister of Cummings Memorial Methodist Church in Horse Shoe, NC from 1975 to 1990, and associate minister of First United Methodist Church in Hendersonville until his retirement in 1996. Bud is survived by his four children; Erin Lawing (Asheville), Scott Lawing and wife Nancy (Brevard), Kim Lawing (Brevard), and Susan Barnes and husband Steve (Asheville); and two grandchildren, Rachel Lawing (Jersey City, NJ), and Alex Lawing (Charlotte). He is also survived by life-long friend Eric Jonas and wife Darlene of Charlotte. A celebration of Bud's life will be held at First United Methodist Church in Brevard on Sunday, April 28 at 2:00 p.m., with reception to follow in the fellowship hall. Moody-Connelly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

