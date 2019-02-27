Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luther Powell "Dickey" Batchelor. View Sign

Luther "Dickey" Powell Batchelor, 79, of Mooresville, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.



He was born on October 8, 1939 in Putnam County, Georgia to the late Curtis and Vivian Teat Batchelor. Mr. Batchelor attended North Mecklenburg High School and received his diploma from Mitchell Community College. He was a veteran serving in the US Army and the Army Reserves. Dickey was supervisor at Burlington Industries, Templon Sewing Mill, and lastly Kmac McGuire Nuclear Station before he retired. He was a faithful member of Piedmont Baptist Church in Kannapolis. He was a loving husband, daddy, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Norkett Batchelor; son, Johnny C. Batchelor; sister, Jane Eddy; and brother, John Batchelor.



He is survived by his daughter, Teressa Batchelor Wallace and husband, Steve; grandchildren, Stephanie C. Wallace and husband, Omar Alsmadi, Katlyn P. Wallace; great grandchildren, Derek Luna-Wallace, Jannah and Bakr Alsmadi; and brother, Duane Batchelor; sister-in-law, Dot Collins and husband, Les; and his adopted dog, Klaus.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27 from 3:00-4:00 PM with a service following at 4:00 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Edwards officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 128 South Tryon St., Suite 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202 or , 1901 Brunswick Avenue, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207 or , 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Batchelor family. Condolences may be made to the family at

