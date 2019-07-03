Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luther Snyder Garrison. View Sign Service Information Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory 334 2nd Street NW Hickory , NC 28601 (828)-322-3015 Send Flowers Obituary

Luther Snyder Garrison, 83, of Hickory, NC, died July 1, 2019. Snyder was born in Gastonia, NC on August 28, 1935, to William Barnette Garrison, Jr and Rebecca Snyder Garrison. Snyder graduated from Woodberry Forest School in Orange, VA in 1953 and the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill in 1957, with a degree in Business Administration. He served his country as a Captain in the US Marine Corps. Snyder had a long career in furniture starting with Century Chair Company and finally as President of Hickory Manufacturing Company. He served on numerous civic and industry boards. He was involved in the development of the Flynn Home in Hickory, NC. He was a member of Corinth Reformed Church. Snyder was an Eagle Scout, and throughout life he enjoyed many outdoor activities including skiing, hunting and fishing. Snyder is survived by his four children and their spouses: Rosa and Ralph Ronalter of Pinehurst, NC; Snyder and Gail Garrison of Hickory, NC; Rebecca and Ed McKee of Winston-Salem, NC; and Harley and Kristy Garrison of Greensboro, NC. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Nancy and John Ronalter, Thomas Garrison, Sam and Garrett McKee, and Kate and Caroline Garrison. He is also survived by his brother, Lee Garrison of Charlotte, NC. He is preceded in death by his brother, Bill Garrison, and grandson, Luther Snyder "Luke" Garrison, III. The family sincerely appreciates the years of loving care given to their father by Anita Adair, Aleshia Adair, Renee Beam, Chrissy Tanner. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Luke Garrison Foundation, 860 8th Street, NW, Hickory, NC 28601. www.lukegarrisonfouondation.com There will be a private graveside memorial for the family at a later date. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Luther Snyder Garrison and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on July 3, 2019

