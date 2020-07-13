Lyana Law "Sunny" LARGO, FL - Lyana "Sunny" Law passed away in her home in Largo, Florida, at the age of 82. The Shaker Heights, Ohio native graduated from The Ohio State University and practiced speech pathology and audiology for 32 years. After moving to Charlotte in the 1970's, she worked for CMS as an assistant principal, principal and as an exceptional children program specialist. Sunny retired in 1997 and moved into her parents' home on the intercoastal waterway in Largo. She leaves behind two daughters, five grandchildren and one nephew. Her daughters are caring for her beloved Dachshund, Humphrey.



