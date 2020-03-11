Lydia Jane (Stiehm) Kaiser (1936 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lydia Jane (Stiehm) Kaiser.
Service Information
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home
700 Heckle Boulevard
Rock Hill, SC
29732
(803)-329-4141
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Providence United Methodist church
2810 Providence, Road
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lydia Jane Kaiser, (Lee), passed from this world to the next on Friday, February 21, 2020. She died peacefully in Charlotte, NC, while under Hospice care and surrounded by her children, Kathleen R. Moschel, Patty K. Logsdon, and Robert K. Kaiser. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Charles C. Moschel, grandchildren, Ryan C. Moschel, and Miranda G. Moschel, sister-in-law, Ruth Miller, and two nieces, Julie Mangano and Sharon Thomsen.

A Memorial Service will take place at Providence United Methodist church, 2810 Providence, Road, Charlotte, NC, 28211, on Saturday, March 14, at 2:00 pm. in the Chapel.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.