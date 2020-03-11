Lydia Jane Kaiser, (Lee), passed from this world to the next on Friday, February 21, 2020. She died peacefully in Charlotte, NC, while under Hospice care and surrounded by her children, Kathleen R. Moschel, Patty K. Logsdon, and Robert K. Kaiser. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Charles C. Moschel, grandchildren, Ryan C. Moschel, and Miranda G. Moschel, sister-in-law, Ruth Miller, and two nieces, Julie Mangano and Sharon Thomsen.
A Memorial Service will take place at Providence United Methodist church, 2810 Providence, Road, Charlotte, NC, 28211, on Saturday, March 14, at 2:00 pm. in the Chapel.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 11, 2020