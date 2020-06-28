Lyle Edsel Kiser CHARLOTTE- Lyle Edsel Kiser (Ed), age 92, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020. Ed was born November 6, 1927 in King, NC, to the late Oliver Edgar Kiser and Clemmie Jane Smith, farmers in Stokes County. After graduating from high school, Ed enlisted in the Navy as a Pharmacist's Mate from 1946-1948 during World War II. He then attended College at UNC Chapel Hill and graduated with a Business Degree in June 1951. He went to work with Proctor and Gamble and then with Rolf's. This took him to Charlotte where he met a stewardess for Eastern Airlines. Her name was Grace Labelle Hoon and she became his wife in September 1958. They continued to live in Charlotte and had four daughters. Ed began working for Farah in 1967 and then later retired from Lab Corp in 2007 at the age of 80. Ed is preceded in death by his wife Grace; and his daughters, Kyle Ashley Kiser and Kameron Grace Hewett and his Granddaughter, Westleigh Austin Gray. He is also preceded in death by his four brothers, Vance, James, Orbin and Mark Kiser and his three sisters, Ruth Boyles, Rachel Collins, and Kate Boyles. He is Survived by his daughters, Kelly Kiser Gray and Kim Ryon, and his grandchildren, Lindsey Poole, Kaylan Ryon, Koleman Ryon, Riley Gray, Mack Gray, and Shannah Hewett, as well as great grandchildren, Nik Poole and Noah Poole. A private celebration of life service will be held at Saint Martins Episcopal Church in mid to late August due to the COVID 19 restrictions. Robertson Funeral and Cremation Service is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Loaves and Fishes or Men's homeless shelter meals.



