Lynda (Polk) Smith
1945 - 2020
Lynda Polk Smith, 75, of Concord passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.

Lynda was born July 8, 1945 in Charlotte to the late Earl Robert Polk and the late Mary McGraw Polk. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Larry McGraw.

Lynda retired in 2001 after 30 years of service with the Charlotte Police Department. She enjoyed working as an investigator. Lynda was an active member of Broadus Baptist Church since 1997 and spent several years singing with a local concert choral group that performed in many communities in the northeast Charlotte metropolitan area. She was on the Board for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Benevolent Fund for approximately 30 years and served as Secretary and a Trustee.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 35 years, Earl Justice Smith; daughter, Danette Auger and husband, Brian, of Greensboro; step-son, Justice Smith III and wife, Sanjana, of San Ramon, CA; six grandchildren, Nick, Kayla (Lance Davis), Noah, Josh, Jesse and Inara; sister-in-law, Joan McGraw; and nephews, Alan and David McGraw.

The family will receive friends at 10:00 am on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Broadus Baptist Church, 59 Green St SW, Concord. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 am, officiated by Rev. Rodney Quesenberry. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Sharon Memorial Park, 5400 Monroe Road, Charlotte.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Smith family.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 11, 2020.
