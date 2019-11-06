Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynelle (Chambers) Owen. View Sign Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3363 Funeral service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church of Mooresville Mooresville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She was born August 10, 1933, to the late Clifford & Nelle Harris Presley in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Oglethorpe University with a Master's degree in Education. Lynelle touched many young people over the years, teaching piano in her home, as well as high school science at Briarcliff High School in Dekalb County, GA until her retirement in 1985. She also taught Bible Study at her beloved churches for over 30 years.



She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Chambers Fletcher of Mooresville, NC, son-n-law John Adamek of Henderson, NV and grandchildren James Gordon of Henderson, NV, Neil Gordon of Atlanta, GA, Logan Fletcher of Atlanta, GA and Kendall Fletcher of Fuquay-Varina, NC, as well as other extended family members and close friends whom she loved devotedly.



She was preceded in death by her first husband James McCoy Chambers Jr., her second husband Edward Owen and her daughter Susan Chambers Adamek.



Funeral Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Mooresville, NC on Saturday, November 9 at 11:00 am. Her ashes will be laid to rest privately at a later date in Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Atlanta, GA.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Gordon Hospice House in Lynelle's memory: Gordon Hospice House, In memory of Lynelle Owen, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625 Or online at:



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Owen family. Condolences may be made to the family at

Lynelle Chambers Owen, 86, of Mooresville, NC peacefully passed away on October 31, 2019.She was born August 10, 1933, to the late Clifford & Nelle Harris Presley in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Oglethorpe University with a Master's degree in Education. Lynelle touched many young people over the years, teaching piano in her home, as well as high school science at Briarcliff High School in Dekalb County, GA until her retirement in 1985. She also taught Bible Study at her beloved churches for over 30 years.She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Chambers Fletcher of Mooresville, NC, son-n-law John Adamek of Henderson, NV and grandchildren James Gordon of Henderson, NV, Neil Gordon of Atlanta, GA, Logan Fletcher of Atlanta, GA and Kendall Fletcher of Fuquay-Varina, NC, as well as other extended family members and close friends whom she loved devotedly.She was preceded in death by her first husband James McCoy Chambers Jr., her second husband Edward Owen and her daughter Susan Chambers Adamek.Funeral Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Mooresville, NC on Saturday, November 9 at 11:00 am. Her ashes will be laid to rest privately at a later date in Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Atlanta, GA.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Gordon Hospice House in Lynelle's memory: Gordon Hospice House, In memory of Lynelle Owen, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625 Or online at: https://www.hoic.org/donate_form.asp Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Owen family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close