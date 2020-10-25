Lynn Anderson Penner, 72, of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2020 after a five-year battle with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. She was born November 5, 1947 to her loving parents, Bertha and Kenneth Wulfert, in St. Louis, Missouri.
From a very young age, Lynn aspired to be an elementary school teacher. She graduated with honors from Normandy High School in St. Louis, Missouri in 1965 and went on to obtain a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1969. Lynn's strong work ethic and meticulous nature helped her secure teaching positions across the country in Columbia, MO; Marina, CA; St. Louis, MO; Bloomfield Hills, MI; and Charlotte, NC. Throughout her 42-year career, she impacted the lives of countless children by instilling a love of learning, reading, and exploration. After retirement, she continued to surround herself with children by volunteering her time reading to students.
Nothing gave Lynn more joy than her role as a mother and grandmother. She devoted her entire life to her two daughters, Erin and Leah, filling their lives with magical memories, providing unyielding love, and supporting their every move. To them, she was a true example of strength and resilience. Fondly known as "Nana," Lynn adored her four grandchildren. She often could be found scouring the shelves of the Morrison Library for the perfect books to share with them. From taking nature walks to practicing flash cards to baking cookies, Nana cherished every moment she spent with Lachlan, Calla, Dylan, and Luca. Also close to her heart were her beloved dogs, Greta, Angus, and Freida, who Lynn truly considered members of her family.
Lynn lived each day according to her core values and principles of integrity, kindness, and dependability. Her down-to-earth personality and warm, approachable demeanor connected her with many wonderful friends over the years who appreciated her sense of humor and self-described goofiness. Walking with family and friends was one of her favorite pastimes and she could often be seen wearing brightly colored, fluorescent tennis shoes and sporty attire. She loved searching for a deal and enjoyed browsing the aisles of Talbots, Marshalls, and T.J. Maxx. Lynn had a passion for traveling and was particularly inspired by the beaches and mountains of North Carolina.
As an avid fan of college basketball, Lynn relished the rivalry between her daughters' two alma maters, Duke University and The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Although she supported both teams, her loyalty always remained with Coach Krzyzewski's Duke Blue Devils.
She is survived by her two daughters, Erin Penner Lanik of Charlotte and Leah Rachelle Penner of Washington, DC; son-in-law, Brandon Kareem Kennedy Gay of Washington, DC; grandchildren, Lachlan Joel Lanik (14), Calla Anderson Lanik (12), and Dylan Juliet Lanik (9), of Charlotte and Luca Kennedy Penner-Gay (18 months) of Washington, DC; brother, Kenneth Julius Wulfert and sister-in-law, Caroline Kunz Wulfert of Naples, Florida; nephew, Frederick Kurt Wulfert of Olathe, Kansas, and various other family members and close friends.
Lynn's ashes will be laid to rest in the Columbarium at Covenant Presbyterian Church, a place that provided her with comfort and peace. A private family service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00am. The family invites you to join them virtually for the live-streamed service at: https://www.covenantpresby.org/live
or https://www.facebook.com/CovenantPresby
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Elizabeth Lane Elementary School Media Center Memorial Fund, The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation or Covenant Presbyterian Church's Read, Roar, Soar Program at Highland Renaissance Academy. Please make checks out to Leah Penner and mail them to 5277 Nebraska Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20015. Include your name, email address, and chosen recipient in the mailing. A collective check will be mailed to each recipient on December 15, 2020.
"It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge." -Albert Einstein
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com
