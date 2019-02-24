Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Chisholm Allen. View Sign

Ms. Allen, 73, passed away on February 22, 2019. She was born on August 1, 1945 in her beloved Savannah, GA, the daughter of the late Ernest Thomas Chisholm and Lavinia Finfrock Chisholm.



Lynn Allen's Savannah roots were apparent from the moment anyone met her, revealed through a distinctive Southern accent, trademark laugh, perpetual smile and open-door hospitality, all worthy of a child of "The Hostess City of the South." A graduate of Savannah High School, Lynn was a loving and devoted wife and mother, living in Knoxville, TN, Cypress, TX, and Jacksonville, FL. Over the last twelve years she was a resident of Charlotte, NC, a front row fixture during the many theatrical performances of her daughter and granddaughter. Her deep Georgia dialect also made her a favorite with a national audience, recording promotional spots for ESPN Radio. Ms. Allen fought an inspiring lifelong battle with type 1 diabetes, diagnosed as a small child and battling her way to a rarely-seen age for those born with her condition. She was also a breast cancer survivor. The Allen and McGee families want to express their deepest appreciation to the staff and residents of The Dorchester in Pineville, NC and Carrington Place in Matthews, NC for their heartfelt care of Lynn, particularly over these difficult last few months.



Miss Allen is survived by daughter Erica Allen McGee, son-in-law Ryan McGee, granddaughter Tara McGee, and son Brian Allen, all of whom reside in Charlotte, and older brother Ernest Thomas Chisholm Jr., of Jacksonville, FL.



The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in the Chapel of Harry & Bryant. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be private.



Memorial contributions may be made to the ( ).



Condolences may be offered at





Ms. Allen, 73, passed away on February 22, 2019. She was born on August 1, 1945 in her beloved Savannah, GA, the daughter of the late Ernest Thomas Chisholm and Lavinia Finfrock Chisholm.Lynn Allen's Savannah roots were apparent from the moment anyone met her, revealed through a distinctive Southern accent, trademark laugh, perpetual smile and open-door hospitality, all worthy of a child of "The Hostess City of the South." A graduate of Savannah High School, Lynn was a loving and devoted wife and mother, living in Knoxville, TN, Cypress, TX, and Jacksonville, FL. Over the last twelve years she was a resident of Charlotte, NC, a front row fixture during the many theatrical performances of her daughter and granddaughter. Her deep Georgia dialect also made her a favorite with a national audience, recording promotional spots for ESPN Radio. Ms. Allen fought an inspiring lifelong battle with type 1 diabetes, diagnosed as a small child and battling her way to a rarely-seen age for those born with her condition. She was also a breast cancer survivor. The Allen and McGee families want to express their deepest appreciation to the staff and residents of The Dorchester in Pineville, NC and Carrington Place in Matthews, NC for their heartfelt care of Lynn, particularly over these difficult last few months.Miss Allen is survived by daughter Erica Allen McGee, son-in-law Ryan McGee, granddaughter Tara McGee, and son Brian Allen, all of whom reside in Charlotte, and older brother Ernest Thomas Chisholm Jr., of Jacksonville, FL.The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in the Chapel of Harry & Bryant. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be private.Memorial contributions may be made to the ( ).Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Harry & Bryant Funeral Home

500 Providence Road

Charlotte , NC 28207

(704) 332-7133 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close