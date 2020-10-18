Lynn Ledford Brown, 62, of Charlotte died peacefully, October 12, 2020 at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Lynn was born on February 22, 1958 in Raleigh, NC, daughter of Daphne Franklin Ledford and the late, Laurie Wesley Ledford. She moved with her family at an early age to Charlotte and graduated from Myers Park High School where she was a cheerleader. She also graduated from St. Mary's College and then completed her education at Queens College. While in college she began working with the Smith Helms Law Firm (now McGuire Woods) and spent the 17 happy years there.
Marriage took her to Coppell, Texas where she became active in the community including raising funds for the Coppell Family YMCA. She loved animals and worked tirelessly with DFW Lab Rescue while in Coppell. Lynn loved dancing and took lessons for many years. An avid football fan, Lynn loved cheering for the Panthers and the Cowboys every week.
Lynn's favorite place to be was the beach. Long walks on the beach and just being there brought her peace. She loved deep sea fishing and could outshine the guys on the boat. Prior to leaving Charlotte, Lynn was active in the Junior League. She loved traveling and had an opportunity to visit many countries around the world.
Lynn had a personality to light up a room and never met a stranger. Her heart was always filled with love for everyone and she was kind and generous to anyone in need. Though she never had children of her own, she adored children and they were naturally drawn to her.
Lynn's family would like to thank her wonderful circle of childhood friends who have always been there for her and her caregiver, Aida, who lovingly cared for her during the past few months.
In addition to her father, Lynn was preceded in death by her brother, Wesley Franklin (Lee) Ledford. She is survived by her mother, Daphne Ledford; a nephew, Wesley Rion Ledford, and wife, Kinzey; stepson, Jared Austin Brown and step-daughter, Jessica Brown Martin.
A private family service will be held at Providence Baptist Church.
Memorials may be sent to Crisis Assistance Ministries, 500-A Spratt Street, Charlotte, NC 28206 or Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203.
