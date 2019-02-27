Miriam Lynn Stewart Mullis, 64, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away February 21, 2019.
Born February 24, 1954 in Charlotte, NC, Lynn graduated from Harry P. Harding High School in 1972. She went on to have a career in Fashion Retail Management before joining her husband at Inline FluidPower. Lynn enjoyed antiquing, exercising at the gym, spending time at the beach, her pets, and being with family and friends.
Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, Hilda Fisher Stewart and Samuel Richard Stewart, Sr. and brother, Mark Stewart.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Randy Mullis and fur-baby "Chase"; brothers, Sam (Betsy), Eric, and Neil (Jennifer); sister, Becky (Robin); nieces, Nina and Ellis Stewart; aunt, Susan Thornton; as well as many other loving family and friends.
A celebration reception will be held at Harry and Bryant, 500 Providence Road, Charlotte, on Saturday, March 2nd, starting at 2:00 until 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family would like to thank the Spartanburg Regional Hospice and Healthcare System for their excellent care of Lynn in her final days.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 27, 2019