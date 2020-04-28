Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lysbeth C. Parker. View Sign Service Information Brentwood Roesch Patton Funeral Home | Funeral Home Brentwood TN 9010 Church Street East Brentwood , TN 37027 (615)-373-3040 Send Flowers Obituary

February 4, 1938 -- April 19, 2020



Lysbeth had red hair and blue eyes. In her younger days, her nickname was Piekins. Her favorite childhood pet was a terrier named Spot, and she could do the 'Charleston' without missing a beat.



Her family moved around quite a bit, so she began to seek strength and guidance from the Lord when she was 12 years old. From that age forward, she relied on the Lord as her true 'father figure' and constant source of comfort.



When she was 15 years old, she met John Parker, who would later become her husband of nearly 50 years. Later she would move to Charlotte, North Carolina, where she would spend most of her life. She had four daughters -- Cindy, Jeanette, Sandra and Julie. She cooked, sewed, gardened, canned and fed the birds and animals. She also babysat for children from the neighborhood and the church they attended. She loved to decorate for parties and special occasions, and it was always an elaborate display of color and pizzazz. She loved classical music and would paint for hours while enjoying her own little world in her heart and soul.



Later, her grandchildren -- Stephanie, Jesse, Justin, Cody, Brandon and Noah -- would bring her great joy. Delivering Christmas gifts to her grandchildren was a grand event. Every grandchild had a large 'Santa bag' full of gifts, and she wrapped each and every gift with love. She lived to see four great-grandchildren -- Charlotte, Harrison, Quincy and Henry.



When she was only 65 years old, she was struck down by a stroke. She never fully recovered to her 'old self,' but her love of the Lord did not waiver. James 1:12 "Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love Him."



Rest in peace and love, Mama.

