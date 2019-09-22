Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mabel Anita (Robinson) Curry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Mabel Anita Robinson Curry, age 71 of Charlotte, North Carolina entered into rest Thursday, September 19, 2019. Mrs. Curry was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania a daughter of the late James Boyd Robinson and the late Myrtle Alice Hamm Robinson. Mrs. Curry was a Licensed Beautician, a homemaker and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.



Survivors include her husband of fifty three years, Earl David Curry of Charlotte, daughter Lianne Renee Daniel and her husband Bret of Hoschton, son, David Matthew Curry and his wife Jeanne of Dallas. Grandchildren; Chris (Wife Angel), Chad (Wife Taylor), Kyle (Fiance' Danielle) and Chase Daniel. Ethan and Emma Curry, and Averie and Hollyann Hardy. Great grandchildren, Mason and Lee Daniel. Sister, Janice Boydene Robinson Amigh and her husband Bud of Johnstown, Pennsylvania.



A visitation with the family will be held 1:30 - 4:00 P.M. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Evans Funeral Home. In accordance with the wishes of Mrs. Curry, she will be cremated following the visitation.



Memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Curry to "The Work of Todd & Debbie Adams", C/O CMA, 8595 Explorer Drive, Colorado, Springs, Colorado 80920.



Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467



