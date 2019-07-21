Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mabel (Rhyne) Parrish. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mabel Rhyne Parrish died on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born February 18, 1923 to Henry Garrett Rhyne and Onis Sarvis Rhyne in Gaston County, NC where she grew up.



Mabel was married to Richard E. Parrish for fifty-four years and was a homemaker. She was a lifelong Lutheran and a charter member of Christ Lutheran Church. She was predeceased by her husband and all ten of her siblings.



She is survived by her daughter, Jane Parrish; grandson, Richard Little; and many nieces and nephews from both the Rhyne and Parrish families.



At her request, there will be a private inurnment at the church columbarium.



Memorials may be made to the Library Fund at Christ Lutheran Church, 4519 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28226 or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Mabel Rhyne Parrish died on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born February 18, 1923 to Henry Garrett Rhyne and Onis Sarvis Rhyne in Gaston County, NC where she grew up.Mabel was married to Richard E. Parrish for fifty-four years and was a homemaker. She was a lifelong Lutheran and a charter member of Christ Lutheran Church. She was predeceased by her husband and all ten of her siblings.She is survived by her daughter, Jane Parrish; grandson, Richard Little; and many nieces and nephews from both the Rhyne and Parrish families.At her request, there will be a private inurnment at the church columbarium.Memorials may be made to the Library Fund at Christ Lutheran Church, 4519 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28226 or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close