Mrs. Mabel Virginia Lee Coe, 81 of Charlotte, formerly of Emporia, Virginia, passed away on May 31, 2019 at Novant Health Presbyterian. Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Central Church of God, 5301 Sardis Road. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Family will receive friends immediately after the service. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Garden. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 6, 2019
