  • "Miss Belton was a very special person in my life my deepest..."
    - Maurice Mazyck
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful cousin. We will love you..."
    - Mary Myers Elder
  • "Deepest sympathy for the passing of your mother. She was a..."
    - Frances Brooks
  • "Miss Belton was a very special person in my life sadly we..."
    - Maurice Mazyck
  • "My sincere condolences for your loss. May God's word bring..."
    - DM
Long & Son Mortuary Service
2312 Beatties Ford Rd
Charlotte, NC
28216
(704)-394-1111
Mrs. Mabel Doris Peay Belton, 91, of Charlotte passed away on May 2, 2019. Homegoing service will be Friday, May 10, 2019 at Gethsemane A.M.E. Zion Church. Visitation will begin 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, the service will follow at 12:00 pm. Interment will be at Oaklawn cemetery.

Mrs. Belton will be sorely missed and loving memories will be cherished by daughters, Jacqueline D. Belton and Beverly A. Brandon; grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, a host of cousins and friends. Early in the morning on Thursday, May 2, 2019, she joyfully journeyed home and was welcomed into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 9, 2019
