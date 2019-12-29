Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Macel Gabriel Little Azar. View Sign Service Information Ellington Funeral Services 727 E Morehead Street Charlotte , NC 28202 (704)-334-6700 Send Flowers Obituary

Macel Gabriel Little Azar, 87, of Charlotte, NC, died Wednesday, the 25th of December 2019. She was born on the 8th of February 1932 in Catawba Co., NC to the late Eustus C. Gabriel and Mary Ann White Gabriel. Macel was a 1950 graduate of Sherrills Ford High School, where she was salutatorian. Soon after she married her high school sweetheart, Buddy Little. She lost Buddy to a tragic accident in 1958, afterward she moved to Charlotte with her young son, Jeff. She attended Kings Business College and worked for many years as an underwriter and marketing representative with INA Insurance Co., which later became Cigna Insurance Co. She was most proud of raising her son as a young single mother. A Service to Remember and Celebrate her life will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, December 30th 2019 in The Historic Morehead Street Chapel of Ellington Funeral Service. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be private. Macel is survived by her only son, Jeffrey A. Little and his wife, Jo of Charlotte, NC; two grandsons: Alexander Little and wife, Katie of Gastonia, NC and Brooks Little and wife, Kelly Ann of Denver, NC; her sister, Billie Ann King and nephew, Ronnie King both of Denver, NC; her niece, Cheryl Ann Mahoney and great niece, Katie Ann Mahoney both of Cornelius, NC. Macel is survived by an extended family and many friends which were made over the years. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Macel Little Azar to Hospice & Palliative Care Lake Norman, 705 Griffith St., Suite 203, Davidson, NC 28036 or to the Humane Society of Charlotte, NC 2700 Toomey Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203.Notes of encouragement and condolences may be made to the family by visiting





Macel Gabriel Little Azar, 87, of Charlotte, NC, died Wednesday, the 25th of December 2019. She was born on the 8th of February 1932 in Catawba Co., NC to the late Eustus C. Gabriel and Mary Ann White Gabriel. Macel was a 1950 graduate of Sherrills Ford High School, where she was salutatorian. Soon after she married her high school sweetheart, Buddy Little. She lost Buddy to a tragic accident in 1958, afterward she moved to Charlotte with her young son, Jeff. She attended Kings Business College and worked for many years as an underwriter and marketing representative with INA Insurance Co., which later became Cigna Insurance Co. She was most proud of raising her son as a young single mother. A Service to Remember and Celebrate her life will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, December 30th 2019 in The Historic Morehead Street Chapel of Ellington Funeral Service. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be private. Macel is survived by her only son, Jeffrey A. Little and his wife, Jo of Charlotte, NC; two grandsons: Alexander Little and wife, Katie of Gastonia, NC and Brooks Little and wife, Kelly Ann of Denver, NC; her sister, Billie Ann King and nephew, Ronnie King both of Denver, NC; her niece, Cheryl Ann Mahoney and great niece, Katie Ann Mahoney both of Cornelius, NC. Macel is survived by an extended family and many friends which were made over the years. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Macel Little Azar to Hospice & Palliative Care Lake Norman, 705 Griffith St., Suite 203, Davidson, NC 28036 or to the Humane Society of Charlotte, NC 2700 Toomey Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203.Notes of encouragement and condolences may be made to the family by visiting ellingtonfuneralservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close