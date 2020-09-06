Macie Elliott Keith died September 1, 2020 after leading an inspiring, loving life of 99 years. Macie was born in Pensacola, NC on July 13, 1921 to Axie JoAnn Peterson Elliott and Lattie Columbus Elliott. She was the sixth of seven children. Macie graduated from Burnsville High School where she loved playing basketball and being a "tomboy." She attended Greensboro Business School. In 1942 after working in Greensboro a couple of years, she moved to Wilmington, NC with her sister, Marie, to work at the rapidly expanding Camp Davis. In Wilmington she met and married her husband, Thomas Ray Keith of Fuquay Springs (today Fuquay-Varina). When Tom joined the Navy, she and her sister moved to Asheville.
After Tom returned from service, they lived in Louisburg, New Bern, Lenoir, Burlington and Charlotte during their 62 years of marriage. They especially enjoyed their many friends and activities across the state with the Shrine Club and travels with Tom's WWII shipmates. She looked forward to her fall trips with Tom to the coast. She loved nature, animals (especially dogs) and gardening. She always had a special love for the mountains, her Yancey County relatives and her family reunions. She delighted in her granddaughters, Anna and Mary, from infancy to their unfolding careers.
Macie lived life with unrelenting optimism even as her vision and hearing declined and she faced increasingly difficult orthopedic issues. She sought the best in everyone and in every situation. She inspired others with her friendship and kindness, her determination, her love and her generous spirit. Her contagious laugh and quick, yet gentle wit were essential parts of her being.
In addition to her husband, Macie was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Homer Elliott, Raley Elliott, Lloyd Elliott, Clarence J. Elliott, Lattie Elliiott, Jr. and her sister, Marie Brown. Surviving are her daughter, Patricia (Patsy) Keith Wyatt and husband, John; her beloved granddaughters: Anna Gretchen Wyatt and Mary Macie Wyatt and her fianceÌ� Nick Perron-Siegel, and Jennifer Keith O'Brien, Bryce and Brenda Burris; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Providence Baptist Church. Macie retired from Bell South. For the last thirteen years Macie lived at Plantation Estates in Matthews, NC.
Services will be limited to the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, consider contributions to Faith Fellowship Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 756, Micaville, NC 28755 or help someone in need.
