Macie J. Belfield

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Macie J. Belfield.
Service Information
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC
28212
(704)-334-6421
Obituary
Send Flowers

Macie J. Belfield, 99, passed away on June 26, 2019. She was born to the late Raymond Jordan and Lillie Mason on October 11, 1919 in Rock Hill, SC. After her mother's passing Macie was raised by her loving grandparents John and Mary Jordan.

In the 1950's, Macie moved to Washington DC and worked for the Department of Agriculture. After 25 years of service she retired in 1973 and moved back to Charlotte, NC. Macie was the last of seven children and had a very large, loving family.

A Celebration of Macie's Life will be held at Hawthorne Lane United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 29, 2019 beginning at 1pm.

Macie is preceded in death by her husband Arthur Belfield. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to at .

Arrangements are under the care of McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charlotte, NC   (704) 334-6421
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.