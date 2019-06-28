Macie J. Belfield, 99, passed away on June 26, 2019. She was born to the late Raymond Jordan and Lillie Mason on October 11, 1919 in Rock Hill, SC. After her mother's passing Macie was raised by her loving grandparents John and Mary Jordan.
In the 1950's, Macie moved to Washington DC and worked for the Department of Agriculture. After 25 years of service she retired in 1973 and moved back to Charlotte, NC. Macie was the last of seven children and had a very large, loving family.
A Celebration of Macie's Life will be held at Hawthorne Lane United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 29, 2019 beginning at 1pm.
Macie is preceded in death by her husband Arthur Belfield. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to at .
Arrangements are under the care of McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 28, 2019