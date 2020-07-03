1/1
Mack Brayboy
1947 - 2020
Mack Brayboy, 73, of Charlotte, passed away June 28, 2020 in his home. Born May 4, 1947 in Lumberton, NC, he was the son of Graham and Stella (Lowery) Brayboy. He married Dorena Lora Lambert on September 21, 2010 in Myrtle Beach.

He retired from Local 848 SC after 44 years of employment.

An avid NASCAR fan, Mack also enjoyed fishing, gardening, feeding birds, hosting social events, and spending time with his cats, Missy and O.P.

Survivors include wife, Lora; son, Jeffrey Brayboy; step-son Bryan Lambert; grandson, Jonathon Pinkerd; brother, Gregory (Frankie) Brayboy; sisters, Clarie Whalen, Annie (David) McIntyre and Ada Rence Locklear; mother-in-law, Audrey Bennett; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Mack's parents preceded him in death and on June 30, 2020 his sister, Melba (Mack) Mullins passed away.

Funeral Service 2 p.m. Sunday July 5, 2020 at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service, 4601 Freedom Dr., Charlotte. Visitation 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted online at www.forestlawnwest.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
01:00 PM
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
JUL
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
7043950055
