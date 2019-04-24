Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mack Price Brown. View Sign Service Information Nicholson Funeral Home 135 Front Street Statesville , NC 28677-5851 (704)-872-5287 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Mack Price Brown, 93, of Charlotte, NC, died Friday April 19, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Charlotte. He had been a resident at Sharon Towers in Charlotte since 2008 and he continued many friendships with friends who had also elected to move there, but made many new friendships while he was there as well.



Mack was born at Presbyterian Hospital on October 7, 1925, where his mother, Ruth McGinn, had completed her nurse's training and was employed as a registered nurse. Ruth and her husband, George lived on Jefferson Street in the 3rd Ward, no more than 1/2 mile southwest of the square just off South Mint Street. Mack was able to walk to Wilmore School, where he got his primary education. It was during this time his brother, George F. Brown, Jr. (Buddy to his family and friends) was born and added more joy to the household.



About 1930, during the Depression, Mack's family moved to Steele Creek to help take care of Ruth's ailing parents until their deaths in 1931 and 1940. Mack and Buddy then attended Berryhill School which was a county school. The family worshipped at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church, returning to their home church where both George and Ruth had grown up.



Mack was employed at Winchester Surgical Supply Company for 45 years, working at first in the stockroom and later in purchasing, and managing the sales department and other aspects of the business. When Mack retired he was the Vice-President and Sales Manager.



Mack was active at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church the rest of his life. He sang in the choir more than 65 years, was active in Sunday School, attending the Billie Watt Class, He served the church in many ways, including servicing as a Deacon, Elder and servicing on a number of committees, including the Cemetery Committee, Finance Committee and in the Men of the Church.



Mack was preceded in death by his wife of 50+ years, Anne Sommerville Hatcher, his parents, George and Ruth Brown, his Aunt Laura McGinn, his younger Brother, George F. Brown, Jr. and his son, Mack P. Brown, Jr. Mack's survivors include his son, Richard and his wife Estelle and his daughters, Aby Smith and Kay Helm and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A celebration of Mack's life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church at Pleasant Hill, 15000 S. Tryon St. (aka York Road) Charlotte, NC 28278 with a fellowship luncheon following the service.



Condolences may be sent online to the family to www.nicholsonfunerals.com . In lieu of flowers, consider making a gift to Sharon Towers, 5100 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210 in memory of Mack. Nicholson Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 24, 2019

