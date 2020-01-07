Madeleine Haymore Long, 80, of Hickory, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. Born April 19, 1939 in Dobson, NC, she was the daughter of the late Esther Haymore and John Alexander Long. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers: Winfred Long, Mack Long, Ral Long, Joe Long and three sisters: Ruth Long, Nell Jones, and Delia Lanners. Ms. Long was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hickory. Her career was spent in sales, most recently at Dillard's department store, as a travel agent, and as a radiologist. She was also an active volunteer in the Hickory Soup Kitchen. She is survived by a sister, June Trivette and husband Charles of Hickory; sister-in-law, Rachel Long of Matthews; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Hickory with the Rev. Paul Christy officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery at Salem Fork Christian Church, Dobson, NC. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Madeleine Haymore Long and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 7, 2020