Madeleine Joseph Solomon, age 94, passed peacefully in her sleep on February 19, 2020 at her home in Charlotte, NC.



Born on November 27, 1925 in Cleveland, Ohio to Lebanese Immigrant parents, Sam (Mousalim) Nyme Joseph and Mene Elias.



Madeleine was the youngest of four; 20 years younger than her oldest siblings Josephine and Joseph and two years younger than her sister Helen. This unusually long time span was the result of her mother returning to Lebanon with Josephine and Joseph to care for her ailing mother-in-law while her father remained in Cleveland, Ohio, working for his family. Madeleine's parents were separated for 12 years in part because of World War I.



On November 13, 1948 Madeleine married Theodore John Solomon, her husband of 64 years. Together they built three thriving businesses throughout their careers. Ted and Madeleine lived the motto, "God first, family second, all else third." As a couple they impacted countless lives with their generosity, love and compassion for others.



Madeleine took great pride in her Lebanese Heritage, celebrating it every day of her life. She loved experiencing other cultures through travel, and embraced people of all races, religions, and backgrounds. She remembered God in all of her dealings with people, continuously helping those in need. Madeleine lived a full life of passion for her family and community. She gave more than she received and exemplified loving thy neighbor as thyself. May she rest in peace and her memory be eternal in the presence of our Lord!



Madeleine was an active member of St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, and its seniors' group, Young at Heart. She loved all of her friends in the Metrolina Phoenician Club and was involved in ARC of Mecklenburg County and the Harris YMCA.



Madeleine Joseph Solomon is survived by her children, TJ Solomon, II (partner Janice Booth), Diane Solomon Gilbert (Larry), Shari Solomon, and Jodi Solomon Gorman; her grandchildren Christin Solomon Zerega (Anthony), Matthew Joseph Solomon (Lauren), Michael John Solomon, Theodore John "Jack" Solomon III, Ingrid Constance Gilbert, Gabrielle Eliza Gorman; and her great-grandchildren Domenic, Olivia and Luca Zerega, Eva and Chase Solomon, Lily and Ridge Wheelahan.



Predeceased by her parents Sam and Mene Joseph, her sisters Josephine Alex and Helen George, her brother Joseph Nyme and her foster sisters Charlotte Esber and Marcia Smiley.



The family will receive friends on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m, followed by additional visitation and luncheon from noon until approximately 3:00 p.m. All services will be held at St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will be private for family at Forest Lawn East Cemetery in Weddington. In lieu of flowers, please forward donations to Saint Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church in support of the St. Ermioni Ministry Fund, 5108 Kuykendall Road, Charlotte NC 28270 or Hospice and Palliative Care - Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247. Our many thanks to her wonderful, kind and compassionate caretakers and the professionals and staff at Hospice of Charlotte.



