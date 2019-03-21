Mae Frances Raley

Mrs. Mae Frances Raley, 94, of Charlotte, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Saturn Nursing & Rehab. Funeral service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church West. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am and the service will follow at 12:00 pm. Interment will be in Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens.

