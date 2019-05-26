Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mae Stanley Barnett, 98, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was born on October 19, 1920 in Rocky Mount, NC.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William S. Barnett. Mae is survived by her two sons, George Stone Barnett and Steven Pearman Barnett both of Charlotte. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren of which she was a proud grandmother.



Funeral Services for Mae will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 501 N. Tryon St. in Charlotte. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the funeral at Sharon Memorial Park.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





Published in Charlotte Observer on May 26, 2019

