1/1
Mae Vaughn Riley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mae L. Vaughn Riley CHARLOTTE- Mae Vaughn Riley lost her battle with cancer July 31, 2020. She was born March 17, 1932 in Charlotte, & one of 11 children born to John R. & Minnie L. Parker Vaughn. A graduate of Carver College & Livingstone College, Mae worked at Style Undies in New York, Lady Brevoni Hosiery & Belk Distribution Center in Charlotte. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses for 51 years, serving as a regular pioneer for 14 years. Mae was preceded in death by her husband Hallam H. Riley, her parents & siblings. Surviving are her daughter Audrey R. Sheffield (Marshall), the Vaughn, Riley, & Graham families & many friends. A virtual memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation Society of Charlotte, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved