Mae L. Vaughn Riley CHARLOTTE- Mae Vaughn Riley lost her battle with cancer July 31, 2020. She was born March 17, 1932 in Charlotte, & one of 11 children born to John R. & Minnie L. Parker Vaughn. A graduate of Carver College & Livingstone College, Mae worked at Style Undies in New York, Lady Brevoni Hosiery & Belk Distribution Center in Charlotte. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses for 51 years, serving as a regular pioneer for 14 years. Mae was preceded in death by her husband Hallam H. Riley, her parents & siblings. Surviving are her daughter Audrey R. Sheffield (Marshall), the Vaughn, Riley, & Graham families & many friends. A virtual memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation Society of Charlotte, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.



