Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Earnhardt, age 81, of Indian Trail, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. Maebelle was born in Crouse, NC on July 26, 1937. She loved church, her family, serving those around her, sports, helping with the Union County Baptist Association. Maebelle was a graduate of Lincoln High School where she loved to play basketball winning 3 state championships in a row. She was later inducted into the Lincoln County Sports Hall of Fame. She is preceded in death by; parents Louie and Vergie Aderholt, sister; Alene Aderholt.



She is survived by her husband of 55 years Vic Earnhardt, son; Tracy Earnhardt, Daryl (Karen) Earnhardt, grandchildren; Logan Earnhardt, Brittany (Griffin) Coxe, sisters; Margaret George, Joyce Newton, several nieces, nephews and extended family.



Celebration of life to be held 3:30 PM Monday, February 11, 2019 at Sardis Baptist Church, Indian Trail. Family will receive friends 2:00-3:30 PM prior to the service. Interment will be held in Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Charlotte Region at





Mrs. Earnhardt, age 81, of Indian Trail, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. Maebelle was born in Crouse, NC on July 26, 1937. She loved church, her family, serving those around her, sports, helping with the Union County Baptist Association. Maebelle was a graduate of Lincoln High School where she loved to play basketball winning 3 state championships in a row. She was later inducted into the Lincoln County Sports Hall of Fame. She is preceded in death by; parents Louie and Vergie Aderholt, sister; Alene Aderholt.She is survived by her husband of 55 years Vic Earnhardt, son; Tracy Earnhardt, Daryl (Karen) Earnhardt, grandchildren; Logan Earnhardt, Brittany (Griffin) Coxe, sisters; Margaret George, Joyce Newton, several nieces, nephews and extended family.Celebration of life to be held 3:30 PM Monday, February 11, 2019 at Sardis Baptist Church, Indian Trail. Family will receive friends 2:00-3:30 PM prior to the service. Interment will be held in Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Charlotte Region at https://hpccr.thankyou4caring.org Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Indian Trail Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com Funeral Home Indian Trail Chapel - Indian Trail

4431 Old Monroe Rd.

Indian Trail , NC 28079

(704) 821-2960 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close