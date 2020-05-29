Makia Yolanda Hargrove, died unexpectedly, May 19, 2020, at Novant Health Medical Center, Huntersville. The funeral will be officiated by the Rev. Marcus Fairley and Minister Marvin Shuler Saturday May 30, 1:00 pm at Gilmore Mortuary Chapel. There will be a public viewing one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Gethsemane Cemetery Memorial Gardens. Services are entrusted to Gilmore Mortuary. "Serving The Needs For All Families"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store