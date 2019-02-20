Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malcolm Newman "Tally" Robinson. View Sign

Malcolm 'Tally' Newman Robinson, 86, left this world for the next on Monday night, February 18th, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the last of eleven children born to the late Lewis Pinkney Robinson and Lois Ellis Robinson on January 16th, 1933, in Rich Hill, Lancaster County. With modest beginnings as the proud son of a sharecropper, Malcolm enlisted in the United States Army at age 17. After 2 years, he joined the Army National Guard, where he served for the next 13. Concurrently, he worked at Springs Bleachery. In 1964, he opened his first car lot, and thus began his illustrious career in the automobile business. He ran several Ford dealerships, until he decided to focus solely on his wholesale business, which he continued until his illness in December 2018. Tally also enjoyed politics, serving on the Lancaster County Council for several years. He was a Hejaz Shriner and a lifelong Mason, recently recognized for 60 years. He loved sports and was an avid Gamecock fan. He also served on the Board of Trustees and the Board of Visitors for Charleston Southern University for over 25 years. Additionally, while living in Myrtle Beach he was a real estate investor. His life's greatest achievement was his devotion to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Malcolm was a deacon, usher, missionary, and extremely active member of Lexington Baptist Church, his home away from home. He leaves behind a legacy of tireless and selfless service to others, and so much love for all of his family and his friends. His life epitomized all that is great about America. He is predeceased by Elinor Steele Robinson; his second wife, JoAnne Williams Robinson; and 10 siblings. He is survived by two sons, Richard 'Rick' Lewis Robinson (Gail) of Jefferson and Malcolm 'Maxie' Newman Robinson, Jr. (Edie) of Lancaster; a daughter, Lori Robinson Kumar (Ravi) of Bentonville, AR; a stepson, Charles Michael 'Mike' Catoe (Lynn) of Lancaster; a stepdaughter, Michelle Kahler (Guy); and 7 grandchildren: Jessica Robinson Carter (Kenny); Neil Robinson Kumar; Jamie Gustein; Samantha Catoe Ingram (Gabe); Charles Michael Catoe II; Chance Raymon Kahler; Amy Rebekah Kahler; and great-grandchildren: Austin Robinson; Dante and Bree Carter; and Avery and Gabe Ingram. The funeral service for Mr. Robinson will be held at 12:00pm Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Lexington Baptist Church in Lexington, SC. There will be two visitations, the first will be Wednesday, February 20th, 2019, from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Burgess Funeral Home in Lancaster, SC. The second will be prior to his funeral service, on Thursday, Feb. 21st, 2019, from 10:00am-11:45am, in the main sanctuary of Lexington Baptist Church in Lexington, SC. The graveside service for Mr. Robinson will be 3:30pm Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Lancaster Memorial Park.



Memorials may be made to Lexington Baptist Church, 308 E. Main Street, Lexington, SC 29072; Rich Hill Baptist Church, 1557 E. Doc Garris Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058 or the Oliver Gospel Mission, 1100 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Burgess Funeral Home is assisting the family. Friends can offer condolences at

