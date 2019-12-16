Mrs. Mamie Louise Wilson, 87, of Matthews, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born in Anson County on June 29, 1932 to the late Jesse Sebron Williams and Mamie Edwards Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband Reese E. Wilson.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Gordon Funeral Chapel. Burial to follow in New Home Baptist Church Cemetery, 1617 New Home Church Road, Peachland, NC 28133. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00pm until 1:45pm at Gordon Funeral Service 1904 Lancaster Ave, Monroe, NC 28112.
Mamie is survived by her two daughters; Jane Long (Barry) of Mint Hill and Amy Covington (Edward) of Gastonia, brother Harold E. Williams (Ann), sister Nell Birkner, five grandchildren; Ben Long (Millie), Joanna Long (Courtney), Hannah Dunaway (Jamie), Sarah Covington and Elizabeth Covington and two great-grandchildren; Benson Dunaway and Hadley Dunaway, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 16, 2019