This is to inform the very sad and untimely demise of Manoj Nampoothiry. He passed away peacefully at 10:52 AM on May 7th, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. He was 46 years old. He is survived by his wife - Purvi Patel, Son - Rohit Nampoothiry, Furry Friend-Zooby, Sister - Rekha Nampoothiry and all of their extended family and friends. Manoj was born and brought up in India and came to USA in 1994 to pursue a Masters education in Computer Science at UNC Charlotte. For over 22 years he continually worked as an IT Architect for a fortune 500 company. Manoj was a devoted husband, a loving father and an unusually capable person in multiple dimensions. He was passionate about motor vehicles, witty comments, intellectual discussions, and helping people. Sometimes, God calls the kindest and gentlest person to serve him. May his soul rest in peace. May God give strength and courage to his surviving loved ones to overcome this terrible loss. Please keep his family in your prayers.



Cremation will be held at J.B. Tallent Funeral Service on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 at 11:00 AM and a celebratory memorial service will be held at a later time.

