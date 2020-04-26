Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Onken Burwell. View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Send Flowers Obituary

Marcia Burwell, 88, passed away April 16, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina.



She was born November 4, 1931 in Jefferson City, Missouri, the daughter of George W. and Irma Davis Onken.



In 1953 Marcia married Tom Davies and they had one child. She and her husband introduced pizza to Jefferson City, Mo. When they opened The Pizza Shoppe in 1959. Their second shoppe was in Fulton, Mo.



Marcia's career was varied, from being Bill Veeck's secretary with the St. Louis Browns, to becoming the first woman Trust officer in a Columbia, SC bank. She was also the Talent Buyer and ran the Paladium, a concert venue, at Carowind's Amusement Park in Charlotte, NC. But mostly, Marcia considered herself an entrepreneur.



In 1968 she married John Burwell in Colorado. Together they bought a Meineke Muffler franchise in Charlotte, NC and at one time, had as many as eleven locations in the two Carolinas.



Marcia was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter Laurel Davies and 2 surrogate grandsons, Jackson and Justin Kennedy, all of Charlotte, one sister Marilyn Plassmeyer, of Jefferson City, and numerous nieces and nephews.



JB Tallent Funeral Service of Charlotte, NC is handling the details but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private.

Marcia Burwell, 88, passed away April 16, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina.She was born November 4, 1931 in Jefferson City, Missouri, the daughter of George W. and Irma Davis Onken.In 1953 Marcia married Tom Davies and they had one child. She and her husband introduced pizza to Jefferson City, Mo. When they opened The Pizza Shoppe in 1959. Their second shoppe was in Fulton, Mo.Marcia's career was varied, from being Bill Veeck's secretary with the St. Louis Browns, to becoming the first woman Trust officer in a Columbia, SC bank. She was also the Talent Buyer and ran the Paladium, a concert venue, at Carowind's Amusement Park in Charlotte, NC. But mostly, Marcia considered herself an entrepreneur.In 1968 she married John Burwell in Colorado. Together they bought a Meineke Muffler franchise in Charlotte, NC and at one time, had as many as eleven locations in the two Carolinas.Marcia was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter Laurel Davies and 2 surrogate grandsons, Jackson and Justin Kennedy, all of Charlotte, one sister Marilyn Plassmeyer, of Jefferson City, and numerous nieces and nephews.JB Tallent Funeral Service of Charlotte, NC is handling the details but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close