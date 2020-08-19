Marcia Walker Foster, 70 of Charlotte, NC passed away on Friday August 14, 2020. Marcia was born July 17, 1950 in Shelby, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bonnie Reynolds Walker, and Lester Carl Walker, Jr. She was a graduate of South Mecklenburg High School, and The University of North Carolina, at Charlotte. She was the editor in Chief of the College Newspaper, "The Carolina Journal". It was here at UNCC where Marcia would meet her husband of 48 years, Ronald Foster. They began their married life in Charlotte, NC on August 5, 1972, with a storybook wedding at the Vanlandingham Estate. She was a Charlotte Mecklenburg School teacher for 3o years, and one of her greatest joys in life was elementary education. She taught grades 1 - 5, her favorite being the third grade. She had an incredible reputation for advocating for her students, and helping them to succeed. Her last teaching position was with Druid Hills Elementary, although she would tell you it was always a challenge, she also found it to be one of her most rewarding teaching positions. Druid Hills, had an incredible staff, dedicated to its students, she took great delight in teaching at risk youth. She believed that education was the great equalizer.
In her spare time Marcia loved to craft, shop for antiques, and one of her favorite pass times was playing Bridge with her friends, in a bridge club she co-founded. For 30 years, these ladies met once a month to play cards, and talk about life. She enjoyed taking trips with her sister, and often her daughter and niece would join.
Marcia and Ron have two children whom she loved dearly. She was incredibly proud of both Ashley and Will, she loved supporting them in all of their endeavors, and took great pride in each of their accomplishments. She was a swim team mom, a cheerleading mom, a soccer mom, a track mom, and football mom, and loved every minute of it.
Marcia is Survived by her husband, Ronald William Foster of Charlotte, NC; her daughter Ashley Elizabeth Foster, and fiance James Blair Malcolm, Jr. of Charlotte, NC; her son John William Foster, II of Charlotte, NC; Her sister Flora June Walker Foster of Richmond, VA; her sister in law Deborah Foster Long, and her husband Cowan Locke Long of Matthews, NC; her Nephew Philip Carl Foster and his wife Laura O'Neil Foster, and their son Logan O'Neil Foster of Ashburn, VA; her niece Allison Blake Foster of Fredricksburg, VA; her nephew Matthew Locke Long and his wife Jennifer Tiepen Long and their two children; Norah Anne Long and Henry Locke Long of Charlotte, NC; Leah Jane Barnwell and her husband Dustin Barnwell of Raleigh, NC; and countless other cousins and family relatives who will miss her greatly.
Plans are underway for a Celebration of Marcia's Life, too take place in the near future due to the ongoing pandemic. Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association
, The American Diabetes Association, and the National Kidney Foundation
.
The family wishes to thanks Dr. Loren Kane for his loving care over the past 25 years. They also wish to thank the many members of her bridge group, and her amazing neighbors from Olde Georgetown, that have rallied around the family in their time of need.
Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com
.