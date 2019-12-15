Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcus Eason Yandle Sr.. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

After 96 remarkable years, Marcus Eason Yandle, Sr., while holding his beloved son Chip's hand, Mark's bride Lois, and daughters Sherrie, Vicki and Lisa, and son-in-law Greg nearby, went to be with his glorious Savior, Jesus Christ, and his daughter Marcy and many friends and relatives on December 13, 2019.



Mark was born in Charlotte on November 2, 1923, to David Ransom and Nancy Cora Eason Yandle, the youngest of their four sons and numerous half brothers and sisters, as both of his parents had been previously widowed.



Mark learned the value of hard work early in life helping his father in the small grocery he ran, where the specialty of the house was the sauerkraut he and his father made in their back yard. His father was often sick and died when Mark was fourteen. To help with the family finances, Mark became a newspaper delivery boy and a caddy, which began a lifelong love of the game of golf.



Mark graduated from Charlotte Technical High School, where he was Senior Class President, President of Alpha Delta Kappa, and the Senior Superlative "Most Popular," member of the Student Council, and played saxophone in the band. Following graduation, Mark joined the Navy serving his country during World War II aboard the Coast Guard destroyer escort H. D. Crow and made 22 crossings of the Atlantic on convoy duty.



After his honorable discharge from the Navy in November of 1945, Mark returned home to marry that beautiful girl he first spied sitting on a wall at Tech high school, Mary Lois Moore. On December 1, 2019, Mark and Lois, the love of his life, celebrated their seventy-fourth wedding anniversary.



Mark and Lois started their family of five children and eventually settled in the Steele Creek area and joined Steele Creek Presbyterian Church, where for 60 years Mark served on numerous committees and as a Deacon and Elder, taught Sunday school, and sang in the choir. In 2017, he received the Legacy Award from the Presbytery of Charlotte for his long years of faithful leadership and service.



Working various jobs and playing in the Ziggy Hurwitz Orchestra on the side, Mark started his own business in 1960, founding Yandle Heating Supply. Soon joined by partner Bud Witherspoon, the two of them built Yandle-Witherspoon, Inc. into a still-thriving HVAC wholesaler of 60 years with ten branches across the Carolinas.



Mark was active in his community, serving on the boards of Alexander Children's Home and the former American Commercial Savings Bank, Inc. He and Lois were charter contributors to Crisis Assistance Ministry and have been strong supporters of The Crossnore School for abused and neglected children in the Appalachian Mountains, Sharon Towers Retirement Community, and the Charlotte campus of Union Theological Seminary. Mark was recognized by the Presbytery of Charlotte with their Legacy Award in 2009.



Mark and Lois were members of Myers Park Country Club for over 40 years which allowed Mark, an avid golfer, to play the course on which he had caddied as a youth. Mark and Lois enjoyed travel and cruises with friends, loved ones, and business associates. After moving into Sharon Towers in 2003, Mark continued to make friends with his ready smile and keen sense of humor.



Throughout his life, Mark was a wonderful example of loyalty, hard work, generosity, and love of God, family, friends, church and community. A native and lifelong resident of Charlotte, Mark spent a lifetime sharing his blessings with those in need while enjoying the life he had been given. If the measure of a life well lived is in the lives of those you touched with love and kindness and mercy, then Mark Yandle's life was indeed well lived. Praise God from whom all blessings flow!



Mark is survived by his wife, Lois Moore Yandle; daughters Sherrie Catledge (Greg), Vicki Taylor (Barry), and Lisa Britton (Roy); son Marcus E., Jr. "Chip" (Kim); grandchildren Casey Rogers (Courtney), Josh Rogers (Stephanie), Dayna Hamm (Rich), Ashley Odvody (Lance), Katie Hicks (William), Brian Taylor, Hannah Hake (Isaac), Mary Vandevort, Matthew Vandevort, Eason Yandle, Elliot Yandle, Emma Yandle, Ellie Yandle; and great-grandchildren Annabelle Rogers, Sawyer Rogers, Jake Rogers, Dylan Rogers, Will Hamm, Charlie Hamm, Lane Whitlow, Blaze Hicks, Elsa Hake, Felicity Hake, Timothy Hake; and many nieces and nephews.



Mark was predeceased by his parents as well as his four immediate brothers, Sam, Luke, and Paul; all his half-siblings; his daughter Marcy; and his son-in-law Tim Vandevort.



The family is deeply grateful for the loving care Mark received from Sharon Towers caregivers and, in the last weeks of his life, the staff of Charlotte Area Hospice and Palliative Care.



Receiving of friends will be Wednesday, December 18, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Harry & Bryant Funeral Home, 500 Providence Road. The celebration of Mark's life Services will be Thursday, December 19, at 2:00 PM at Myers Park Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park and all are invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharon Towers Presbyterian Home in Charlotte; Steele Creek Presbyterian Church at Pleasant Hill; The Crossnore School; and Charlotte Area Hospice and Palliative Care.



Condolences may be offered at





After 96 remarkable years, Marcus Eason Yandle, Sr., while holding his beloved son Chip's hand, Mark's bride Lois, and daughters Sherrie, Vicki and Lisa, and son-in-law Greg nearby, went to be with his glorious Savior, Jesus Christ, and his daughter Marcy and many friends and relatives on December 13, 2019.Mark was born in Charlotte on November 2, 1923, to David Ransom and Nancy Cora Eason Yandle, the youngest of their four sons and numerous half brothers and sisters, as both of his parents had been previously widowed.Mark learned the value of hard work early in life helping his father in the small grocery he ran, where the specialty of the house was the sauerkraut he and his father made in their back yard. His father was often sick and died when Mark was fourteen. To help with the family finances, Mark became a newspaper delivery boy and a caddy, which began a lifelong love of the game of golf.Mark graduated from Charlotte Technical High School, where he was Senior Class President, President of Alpha Delta Kappa, and the Senior Superlative "Most Popular," member of the Student Council, and played saxophone in the band. Following graduation, Mark joined the Navy serving his country during World War II aboard the Coast Guard destroyer escort H. D. Crow and made 22 crossings of the Atlantic on convoy duty.After his honorable discharge from the Navy in November of 1945, Mark returned home to marry that beautiful girl he first spied sitting on a wall at Tech high school, Mary Lois Moore. On December 1, 2019, Mark and Lois, the love of his life, celebrated their seventy-fourth wedding anniversary.Mark and Lois started their family of five children and eventually settled in the Steele Creek area and joined Steele Creek Presbyterian Church, where for 60 years Mark served on numerous committees and as a Deacon and Elder, taught Sunday school, and sang in the choir. In 2017, he received the Legacy Award from the Presbytery of Charlotte for his long years of faithful leadership and service.Working various jobs and playing in the Ziggy Hurwitz Orchestra on the side, Mark started his own business in 1960, founding Yandle Heating Supply. Soon joined by partner Bud Witherspoon, the two of them built Yandle-Witherspoon, Inc. into a still-thriving HVAC wholesaler of 60 years with ten branches across the Carolinas.Mark was active in his community, serving on the boards of Alexander Children's Home and the former American Commercial Savings Bank, Inc. He and Lois were charter contributors to Crisis Assistance Ministry and have been strong supporters of The Crossnore School for abused and neglected children in the Appalachian Mountains, Sharon Towers Retirement Community, and the Charlotte campus of Union Theological Seminary. Mark was recognized by the Presbytery of Charlotte with their Legacy Award in 2009.Mark and Lois were members of Myers Park Country Club for over 40 years which allowed Mark, an avid golfer, to play the course on which he had caddied as a youth. Mark and Lois enjoyed travel and cruises with friends, loved ones, and business associates. After moving into Sharon Towers in 2003, Mark continued to make friends with his ready smile and keen sense of humor.Throughout his life, Mark was a wonderful example of loyalty, hard work, generosity, and love of God, family, friends, church and community. A native and lifelong resident of Charlotte, Mark spent a lifetime sharing his blessings with those in need while enjoying the life he had been given. If the measure of a life well lived is in the lives of those you touched with love and kindness and mercy, then Mark Yandle's life was indeed well lived. Praise God from whom all blessings flow!Mark is survived by his wife, Lois Moore Yandle; daughters Sherrie Catledge (Greg), Vicki Taylor (Barry), and Lisa Britton (Roy); son Marcus E., Jr. "Chip" (Kim); grandchildren Casey Rogers (Courtney), Josh Rogers (Stephanie), Dayna Hamm (Rich), Ashley Odvody (Lance), Katie Hicks (William), Brian Taylor, Hannah Hake (Isaac), Mary Vandevort, Matthew Vandevort, Eason Yandle, Elliot Yandle, Emma Yandle, Ellie Yandle; and great-grandchildren Annabelle Rogers, Sawyer Rogers, Jake Rogers, Dylan Rogers, Will Hamm, Charlie Hamm, Lane Whitlow, Blaze Hicks, Elsa Hake, Felicity Hake, Timothy Hake; and many nieces and nephews.Mark was predeceased by his parents as well as his four immediate brothers, Sam, Luke, and Paul; all his half-siblings; his daughter Marcy; and his son-in-law Tim Vandevort.The family is deeply grateful for the loving care Mark received from Sharon Towers caregivers and, in the last weeks of his life, the staff of Charlotte Area Hospice and Palliative Care.Receiving of friends will be Wednesday, December 18, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Harry & Bryant Funeral Home, 500 Providence Road. The celebration of Mark's life Services will be Thursday, December 19, at 2:00 PM at Myers Park Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park and all are invited to attend.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharon Towers Presbyterian Home in Charlotte; Steele Creek Presbyterian Church at Pleasant Hill; The Crossnore School; and Charlotte Area Hospice and Palliative Care.Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close