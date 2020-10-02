Marcus Gerald Mosley, 28, departed this life on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was the son of Barry Mosley and Tina Sykes-Mosley. He is survived by his siblings: Barry Mosley Jr., Cortina Mosley, and Asher Mosley; Two nephews: Jamison Foster and Khalil Collins.



Public Viewing:



A public viewing will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 from Noon - 6PM at Alexander Funeral Home, Inc., 1424 Statesville Ave., Charlotte, NC.



Funeral Service:



The service will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Alexander Funeral Home, Inc. and live-streamed on their website 1424 Statesville Ave. Charlotte, NC. This service will be a first come first serve attendance. Maximum: 100



