Marcus Gerald Mosley
Marcus Gerald Mosley, 28, departed this life on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was the son of Barry Mosley and Tina Sykes-Mosley. He is survived by his siblings: Barry Mosley Jr., Cortina Mosley, and Asher Mosley; Two nephews: Jamison Foster and Khalil Collins.

Public Viewing:

A public viewing will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 from Noon - 6PM at Alexander Funeral Home, Inc., 1424 Statesville Ave., Charlotte, NC.

Funeral Service:

The service will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Alexander Funeral Home, Inc. and live-streamed on their website 1424 Statesville Ave. Charlotte, NC. This service will be a first come first serve attendance. Maximum: 100

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc.
1424 Statesville Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28236-6468
(704) 333-1167
October 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc.
