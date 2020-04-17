Sunrise: July 9, 1955- Sunset: April 9, 2020
Mr. Marcus Lynn Black Jr. 64, of Charlotte NC, passed away on April 9, 2020, at Sardis Oaks in Charlotte NC. Visitation and Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Kings Funeral Home 4000 Beatties Ford Road Charlotte NC 28216 Time: Visitation 11:00 AM- 12:00 Noon Service will follow at 12:00 Noon. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery in Charlotte NC.
Services for the Black Family are entrusted to Kings Funeral Home of Charlotte NC Telephone: (704) 394-2722.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 17, 2020