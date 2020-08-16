Mrs. Cromie, 83, died August 9, 2020 at The McWhorter Hospice House in Monroe NC.
She was born on July 29, 1937 daughter of the late Melvin Curtis Good and Catherine Dickson Good. She was a graduate of Wilkinsburg High School, a 1958 graduate of The Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing, and attended the University of Pittsburgh for night classes, all in Pittsburgh PA.
In 2015, Mrs. Cromie retired as Executive Director of Desert Ministries, Inc. Prior to 2015, Margaret worked for Desert Ministries Inc. alongside her husband, Richard, and her eldest daughter to bring the Living Water of Jesus Christ to people everywhere.
In prior years she worked for Allegheny County Health Department, Eye and Ear Hospital on the Children's floor, and Kraemer & Warner OBGYN office in Mount Lebanon, PA.
Margaret was a member of the PEO, the DAR, the Mennonite Family History, Huntingdon County Historical Society, Western PA Genealogical Society, The Clan Campbell Society of North America, and was part of the Harvard Medical School Nurses' Study for 34 years.
Mrs. Cromie was a devout Christian, a loyal wife, dedicated mother, loving nana, supportive daughter, and faithful friend.
She was the epitome of a lady and will be truly missed in this world.
Mrs. Cromie is preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, The Reverend Dr. Richard M. Cromie. She is survived by daughters, Catherine Cromie DeCramer (Michael) of Charlotte, NC, Anne Campbell Cromie of Ewing, NJ, and The Rev. Courtney B. Cromie of Hopewell, NJ; grandchildren, Madeline Noel DeCramer, Charlotte NC and William Cromie DeCramer, Boston Massachusetts; brother Samuel Good (Debbie) of Hannibal, NY; sister-in-law Alice Margaret Cromie Williams of Pittsburgh, PA; nieces and nephews; as well as many other family and friends.
An immediate family Memorial Service will be held at Larison's Corner Presbyterian Church in Ringoes, NJ over the Labor Day weekend, A Private Family Graveside Internment will be held at Allegheny Cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA following. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Brigham and Women's Hospital, https://giving.brighamandwomens.org
or Larison's Corner Presbyterian (Prayer Garden), P.O. Box 348, Ringoes, NJ 08551
Updates will be provided on the Heritage website www.heritagecares.com
. Notes and Condolences may be left on the Heritage site as well.