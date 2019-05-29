Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Altany. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Pullig Altany CHARLOTTE - Margaret Pullig Altany died in Midland, TX on April 9, 2019. She was born March 25, 1927, in Stuttgart Arkansas, the daughter of Robert Roy Pullig and Flora McCorvey Pullig. Margaret was an honors graduate of Hendrix College and of Duke University. She was a longtime volunteer at the Mint Museum of Art in Charlotte where she served as docent and member of the Board of Trustees. She was a member of Providence Methodist Church. She most recently lived in Charlotte at the Aldersgate retirement community. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Franklin Edward Altany, and is survived by her sons Franklin Edward Altany, Jr. of Aransas Pass, TX; Robert McCray Altany of Midland, TX; and John Deleau Altany of San Francisco, CA; four granddaughters Maria Altany O'Connor, Alison Louise Altany, Claire McCray Altany, and Marguerite Deleau Altany; daughters-in-law Deborah Altany and Irene Altany; and by great-grandson Jack Mateo O'Connor. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Providence Methodist Church at 2:00PM on Saturday, June 1. Burial will be private. Memorials may be sent to charities of the donor's choice.

