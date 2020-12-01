1/1
Margaret Anderson
1919 - 2020
Margaret Anderson
May 12, 1919 - November 19, 2020
Southport, North Carolina - On Thursday, November 19, 2020 after a brief illness, Margaret Anderson Allison passed away at the age of 101. Margaret was born on May 12, 1919 in Clio, South Carolina to William Edward Anderson and Margaret (Edens) Anderson and was a young child when her family moved to Charlotte, NC. She attended Queens College in Charlotte. Margaret was a civilian volunteer for the Navy in WWII. In March of 1943, she married Fredrick John Quinn.
Margaret had a passion for painting, gardening, cooking and finding sea shells and drift wood on the beach of her beloved Oak Island, North Carolina, where she spent the last 20 years of her life. She was a life long member of Myers Park Methodist Church and an active member of the DAR. Margaret was known for her quick wit and love of animals. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, and her sisters, Jean Anderson Cassard and Ann Elliott Anderson Ginn. She is survived by her nephew, Esmonde DeForest Winslow (Cathy), and her nieces, Dey Winslow Parks (Pick) and Carol Winslow Rowley and 10 grand and great nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte, North Carolina. Condolences for the family may be left at www.McEwenFS.com.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
7043346421
