Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Andrews Norfleet Poston. View Sign





She graduated from the Woman's College later known as UNC-Greensboro. After graduation, she returned home where she met her husband, Frank Poston, Jr, on a chance meeting while he was in the area on business. After they were married, Frank's career as an executive with the General Adjustment Bureau brought them to Charlotte. Then after many years, he took the position of Vice President with First Federal Savings & Loan. Peggy and Frank had 5 children and her life was filled with laughter and fun.



While a member of Myers Park Country Club, she enjoyed the dances in the 1960s through the 1980s. Also, she was a member and taught Sunday school at Christ Episcopal Church in Charlotte and was a member of the Mint Museum's Auxiliary.



Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Frank, and son, Edgar. She is survived by her brother, William Norfleet, Jr, daughters Margaret Frieze and Virginia Nivens and sons Hu Poston, III and Alfred Poston along with their children and grandchildren.



A celebration of life funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 1:00pm at Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service in Rich Square, NC with Rev. Sonny Browne officiating.



Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service is handling the arrangements for the Poston family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting

Margaret Andrews Norfleet Poston, known as Peggy, 95, of Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully on February 24th at Levine & Dickson Hospice House. She was born in Roxobel, NC to William Smith Norfleet, Sr and Sally Cora Eason Norfleet. She was a lovely girl with an energetic personality who spent her childhood on the family farm in Bertie County and summers through adulthood at the family cottage in Nags Head, NC.She graduated from the Woman's College later known as UNC-Greensboro. After graduation, she returned home where she met her husband, Frank Poston, Jr, on a chance meeting while he was in the area on business. After they were married, Frank's career as an executive with the General Adjustment Bureau brought them to Charlotte. Then after many years, he took the position of Vice President with First Federal Savings & Loan. Peggy and Frank had 5 children and her life was filled with laughter and fun.While a member of Myers Park Country Club, she enjoyed the dances in the 1960s through the 1980s. Also, she was a member and taught Sunday school at Christ Episcopal Church in Charlotte and was a member of the Mint Museum's Auxiliary.Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Frank, and son, Edgar. She is survived by her brother, William Norfleet, Jr, daughters Margaret Frieze and Virginia Nivens and sons Hu Poston, III and Alfred Poston along with their children and grandchildren.A celebration of life funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 1:00pm at Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service in Rich Square, NC with Rev. Sonny Browne officiating.Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service is handling the arrangements for the Poston family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com Funeral Home Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service

116 Short Street

Rich Square , NC 27869

252-539-1001 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close