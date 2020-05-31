Margaret Ann Hunter Schrum, at age 91, left this earth on May 27, 2020 with a song in her heart. She was born March 10, 1929 in Greensboro, NC, daughter of the late William Jackson Hunter and Virginia Louise Hunt Hunter. Margaret Ann's mother passed away at a young age and she was raised by her Aunt Nah and Uncle Percy.
In her youth, she was a third-generation member of the West Market Street United Methodist Church where she began singing in the children's choir and learning piano. While attending Woman's College of Greensboro, Margaret Ann met her beloved husband, John, on a blind date and they celebrated 50 years of happiness together. They moved to Charlotte, NC in 1962 to raise their four children.
Margaret Ann was a member of Myers Park United Methodist Church, singing in the Chancel Choir and Women's Choir for over 50 years and had a hymn commissioned in her honor in 2016. Continuing her passion of singing, Margaret Ann, a first soprano, was a member of the Charlotte Oratorios and Nova Voce.
She was also a member at Myers Park Country Club, Friends of the Mint, Garden Clubs, Bridge Clubs, a Girl Scout Leader, and enjoyed handwork: sewing, knitting, tatting, needlepoint, and scherenschnitte. She and John loved traveling and spending time at Morelotte on Lake Norman and Tacklebox on Topsail Island. A part of many friend groups and always kind to others, she had a place at her dinner table for a friend or new acquaintance.
Loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she was predeceased by her loving husband, John Louis Schrum Jr. (2001) and daughter, Anne Schrum Peltier (2020). Surviving are her children, John Louis Schrum III and wife, Ellen, Virginia (Ginna) Schrum Laporte and husband, Ted, and Susan Schrum Ladue and husband, Collin, all of Charlotte; ten grandchildren, Robert and John Peltier, John (Whitney), David (Amanda) and Ramsay (Courtney) Schrum, Hunter, Will and Hayes Laporte and Collin and Louise Ladue; and six great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the many loving care providers at Southminster.
A private service will be held at Myers Park United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Music Memorial Fund at MPUMC, 1501 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207 or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 31, 2020.