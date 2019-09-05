Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ann Scott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Margaret was a devoted teacher and principal for 32 years, until her retirement in 1996. She served as a teacher in several schools in Charlotte, NC and also taught and was principal in the Florida school system.



She loved to work on genealogy, loved sports, and loved animals, particularly her sister's little dachshund, Gretel.



Margaret was a member of First Baptist Church, Matthews, NC and was a member of the Gleaners Sunday School Class.



She is survived by her sister, Mary Scott Wordsworth "Mary Lib" and husband, James "Jim" of Rocky Mount, NC; nephews, James Eric Wordsworth, of Rocky Mount, Alan Scott Wordsworth and wife, Robin of Davidson, NC, and Michael Wordsworth and wife, Cindy, of Rocky Mount, NC; niece, Lynne W. Nelson of Fuquay Varina; 5 great nieces; and four great-great nieces and nephews.



A celebration of her life will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston, NC at 2pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ; or to Hospice and Palliative Care, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226.



Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.

