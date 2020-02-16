Margaret "Peggie" Boring, known as "PB" to her students, passed away peacefully on Sunday Feb 9, 2020 at 11:28 AM surrounded by her adoring family at the Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC at the age of 77.



She was born on June 18, 1942 in Fall River, Massachusetts, and was a dedicated theatre and English teacher for over 40 years. Mrs. Boring was a fervent defender of teachers' First Amendment rights, and the focus of a landmark case that went all the way to the Supreme Court in Boring vs Buncombe County Board of Education. She often traveled the country and spoke about the constitution and teachers' rights. She also directed hundreds of productions in theaters and theater competitions across the country and won many prestigious awards. She touched the lives of her children, family, and countless students from all walks of life. During her career as a teacher, she helped nurture and launch the careers of many actors, artists, writers and stagehands, including her three children. Peggie loved all animals and committed herself to taking care of them when they were in need.



Peggie is survived by her devoted husband, Mitchell Heavner; beloved children, Norman Hyduk, Zanni Boekelheide, Justin Boring and her dearest sister, Patricia Legg.



Cremation was performed by Warlick Funeral Home, Lincolnton, NC, and a memorial service will be held at a later time.

