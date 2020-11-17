Margaret Beatty Tucker
September 11, 1924 - November 14, 2020
Midland, North Carolina - Margaret Beatty Tucker, 96, of Midland, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.
Margaret was born September 11, 1924 in Cabarrus County to the late John Rufus Beatty Sr. and the late Carrie Porter Beatty. She was also preceded in death by husband, Robert Lewis Tucker, Jr. and son, Robert Gary Tucker.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM - 3:30 PM, Tuesday November 17, at Bethel United Methodist Church at 12700 Idlebrook Road, Midland, NC 28107. The funeral service will Follow at 3:30 PM officiated by Rev. Mark Clontz. Burial will follow at the Bethel United Methodist Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Roddy Tucker (Pam), Chris Tucker (Paula); daughter-in-law, Judy Tucker; grandchildren, Trent Tucker (Stephanie), Jamie Tucker, Greg Tucker (Etta); Brad Tucker (Raquel), Scott Tucker (Stella); great grandchildren, Riley, Avery, Carson, Ethan, Grace, Christian, Grant, Jordan and Kyle; sister-in-law, Joyce Beatty.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church Building fund at 12700 Idlebrook Road, Midland, NC 28107. A special thanks to her caregiver Billie Kiker.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Tucker family.
