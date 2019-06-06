Mrs. Karriker, 85, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Fort Lupton, CO on July 20, 1933. Mrs. Karriker was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and retired from Lance Inc. as an oven operator in the bakery department.
She is survived by her daughter Rachel Karriker and son Mark Karriker and his wife Peg Karriker; and three grandchildren Jason Karriker, Amy Karriker and Gabrielle Hartman. She is also survived by sisters Louise Bueno Alvarez and Pauline Bueno Navarro, both of Cheyenne, WY, and Mary Bueno Garza of Platteville, CO; and a brother Frank Bueno of Oakland, CA; as well as a niece Alice Mittan (Jerry) and many other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde W. Karriker, Jr. and a daughter, Cynthia Diane Karriker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Sharon Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends on Friday, June 7 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at McEwen Pineville Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Humane Society or a .
Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 6, 2019