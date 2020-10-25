Margaret Carpenter Smith, 82, met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face to face on October 22, 2020. With broken hearts, we know that Margaret and her husband, Ben, are dancing in Heaven.
Margaret was a native Charlottean and member of the Myers Park High School Class of 1957. It was a joy for Margaret to be with her Mustang classmates. They met regularly for lunch to have fun and fellowship.
Margaret graduated from Wake Forest University in 1961 and worked 30 years as a medical technologist, the bulk of her time with Charlotte Medical Clinic. She loved helping patients and doctors. She was a life-long member of First Baptist Church and loved many friends in the Laird Lewis Sunday School.
Margaret's classmates say she was among the brightest in their class. Her practical acumen helped mid-life when she added a new career of cattle farming. Margaret loved the family farm and spending time outdoors.
Margaret was an excellent cook and avid gardener. Her children marvel at how she managed work, raising three daughters, and still made home-cooked meals. She could throw together a cobbler or biscuits in warp speed. Her fried okra, banana bread, coconut cake, and cranberry cake made her family feel special.
She was the perfect balance to her husband of 51 years, Ben, who was often the life of the party. Margaret treasured these fun times with friends and family.
She was so strong. Margaret survived breast cancer, uterine and ovarian cancer. Through it all, with deep faith, she worked and tended to family. She was a loving mom and gave her children and caregivers the gift of remaining quietly steady and connected to them despite living with Alzheimer's. She always lit up to see her family, including her grandchildren, who loved their Mimi. She still knew the words to favorite hymns - a testament to her strong will and mind.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Ben; her parents, Roy and Willie Mae Carpenter; and brothers, Gene Carpenter and Joe Meares. Margaret is survived by three daughters, Christine Smith, Suzanne Bowers (Chris) and Sharon Clode (Colin); and five grandchildren, Sam, Hazel, Margaret, Annabel and Bennett; and nieces and nephews.
Her family thanks all the caregivers: at home, Sunrise Assisted Living, Legacy Healthcare and Hospice of Union County who went above and beyond. They were angels, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. We thank her doctors, Benjamin Kirk and Andrea Diedrich, who were guiding advocates.
Margaret's life will be celebrated during a private burial at Elmwood Cemetery.
For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider the Alzheimer's Association
.